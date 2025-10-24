A forensic scientist testifies in the trial of Sean Grayson

The murder trial of a former downstate sheriff’s deputy charged with killing Sonya Massey - an unarmed Black woman - last year continues. Sean Grayson - who is white - is facing three counts of first degree murder for shooting Massey – she had called 9-1-1 to her Springfield-area home for help.

The prosecution called up Doctor Nathaniel Patterson, a forensic scientist who performed an autopsy on Massey.

He says Massey died from a gunshot wound just under her left eye.

The bullet missed her brain, but severed an artery in her left neck, causing her to bleed out.

Patterson says Massey could have survived if someone was able to stop the bleeding in time.

Body camera footage of the shooting shows Grayson initially discouraging his partner from rendering aid.

Grayson can be heard saying, “it's a head shot dude- she’s done.”