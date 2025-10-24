© 2025 NPR Illinois
A forensic scientist testifies in the trial of Sean Grayson

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Mawa Iqbal
Published October 24, 2025 at 7:14 AM CDT
A Macon County Sheriff’s Office mugshot of Sean Grayson was taken on Oct. 24. Grayson, a former Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy, is charged with the first-degree murder of Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman.
Macon County Sheriff's Office
A Macon County Sheriff's Office mugshot of Sean Grayson was taken on Oct. 24. Grayson, a former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy, is charged with the first-degree murder of Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman.

The murder trial of a former downstate sheriff’s deputy charged with killing Sonya Massey - an unarmed Black woman - last year continues. Sean Grayson - who is white - is facing three counts of first degree murder for shooting Massey – she had called 9-1-1 to her Springfield-area home for help.

The prosecution called up Doctor Nathaniel Patterson, a forensic scientist who performed an autopsy on Massey.

He says Massey died from a gunshot wound just under her left eye.

The bullet missed her brain, but severed an artery in her left neck, causing her to bleed out.

Patterson says Massey could have survived if someone was able to stop the bleeding in time.

Body camera footage of the shooting shows Grayson initially discouraging his partner from rendering aid.

Grayson can be heard saying, “it's a head shot dude- she’s done.”
Mawa Iqbal
Mawa is a statehouse reporter, covering the Illinois legislature for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio.
