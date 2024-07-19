Sonya Massey's last moments detailed in deputy's arraignment | First Listen
- Sonya Massey's last moments detailed in deputy's arraignment
- Governor JB Pritzker called Massey's death a tragedy
- While protests have been peaceful in response to Massey's death, the mayor of Springfield says they will have an increased police presence to ensure family, friends and supporters can safely express their pain
- Alton's Mayor says a cave may to be blame for an Alton sinkhole
- Governor Pritzker signs legislation adding new carbon capture regulations
- The outgoing Republican party leader says Illinois' GOP is in better shape than it was a few years ago
- Ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich attending the Republican National Convention