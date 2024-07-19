© 2024 NPR Illinois
Sonya Massey's last moments detailed in deputy's arraignment | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Sonya Massey's last moments detailed in deputy's arraignment
  • Governor JB Pritzker called Massey's death a tragedy
  • While protests have been peaceful in response to Massey's death, the mayor of Springfield says they will have an increased police presence to ensure family, friends and supporters can safely express their pain
  • Alton's Mayor says a cave may to be blame for an Alton sinkhole
  • Governor Pritzker signs legislation adding new carbon capture regulations
  • The outgoing Republican party leader says Illinois' GOP is in better shape than it was a few years ago
  • Ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich attending the Republican National Convention
