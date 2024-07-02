© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Reactions to the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity fall along party lines | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 2, 2024 at 7:10 AM CDT
  • Reactions to the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity fall along party lines
  • A mother who died over the weekend after being stabbed by her 16-year-old son is identified
  • The Jacksonville Speedway will be closed until August following a deadly accident on Sunday
  • Petersen Health Care's nearly 100 nursing homes go up for auction today
  • Neuhoff sells its last radio stations to an Iowa communications company
  • Millikin will be looking for a new president after its current one retires
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
