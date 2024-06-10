Some Democrats disappointed in virtual roll call vote for the presidential nomination | First Listen
- A 27-year-old Green Party candidate has entered the race for Congress in the 13th District
- A former DCFS worker has been sentenced to jail for charges related to the death of a 5-year-old-boy
- A plan to prohibit higher education from admitting applicants based on "legacy status" is closer to becoming law
- Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski urges Springfield residents to attend the meeting tonight on establishing a Race Riot Memorial in Springfield