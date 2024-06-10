© 2024 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois
Some Democrats disappointed in virtual roll call vote for the presidential nomination | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 10, 2024 at 7:03 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Some Democrats disappointed in virtual roll call vote for the presidential nomination
  • A 27-year-old Green Party candidate has entered the race for Congress in the 13th District
  • A former DCFS worker has been sentenced to jail for charges related to the death of a 5-year-old-boy
  • A plan to prohibit higher education from admitting applicants based on "legacy status" is closer to becoming law
  • Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski urges Springfield residents to attend the meeting tonight on establishing a Race Riot Memorial in Springfield
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
