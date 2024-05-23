© 2024 NPR Illinois
Dust creates visibility issues and causes accidents in Central Illinois | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 23, 2024 at 7:55 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Dust creates visibility issues and causes accidents in Central Illinois
  • Illinoisans may be able to carry an electronic drivers' license
  • Illinois lawmakers want changes for the state's Prisoner Review Board
  • A union representing state workers wants legislation to curb diesel truck pollution near warehouses
  • The AFL-CIO is spearheading an effort to protect workers rights when it comes to work-related meetings
