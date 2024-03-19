© 2024 NPR Illinois
It is primary election day in Illinois; polls are open until 7 p.m. | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 19, 2024 at 7:28 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Today is primary election day in Illinois.
  • An investigation is underway after a seven-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in Springfield
  • An apparent murder-suicide at a Dollar Store in Nokomis on Friday
  • A public meeting scheduled for residents to weigh in on a plan to move many USPS operations to St. Louis
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order aimed to create better access to new, advanced drugs and treatments for Illinois patients
  • Fewer migrants evicted than Chicago planned
  • Early Spring blooms could be impacted by cold weather
  • A local painting headed to the Smithsonian Institute
  • Dawn Morris from the American Red Cross talks about things you can do to prevent drowning
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
