It is primary election day in Illinois; polls are open until 7 p.m. | First Listen
- Today is primary election day in Illinois.
- An investigation is underway after a seven-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in Springfield
- An apparent murder-suicide at a Dollar Store in Nokomis on Friday
- A public meeting scheduled for residents to weigh in on a plan to move many USPS operations to St. Louis
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order aimed to create better access to new, advanced drugs and treatments for Illinois patients
- Fewer migrants evicted than Chicago planned
- Early Spring blooms could be impacted by cold weather
- A local painting headed to the Smithsonian Institute
- Dawn Morris from the American Red Cross talks about things you can do to prevent drowning