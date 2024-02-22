© 2024 NPR Illinois
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker unveiled his nearly 53-billion dollar spending plan | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 22, 2024 at 7:12 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker unveiled his nearly 53-billion dollar spending plan
  • Governor Pritzker called on the Biden administration and Congress to work together to address the wave of migrants
  • State Senator Steve McClure criticized the governor's plan to spend more money on migrants
  • CWLP water rates will jump starting next month
  • Citizens Club of Springfield will host a session on the city's budget on Friday morning
  • Four juveniles arrested in connection with an armed robbery
  • U of I student's death ruled accidental
  • State Senator Steve McClure reacts to the State of the State
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
