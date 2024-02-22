Illinois Governor JB Pritzker unveiled his nearly 53-billion dollar spending plan | First Listen
- Governor Pritzker called on the Biden administration and Congress to work together to address the wave of migrants
- State Senator Steve McClure criticized the governor's plan to spend more money on migrants
- CWLP water rates will jump starting next month
- Citizens Club of Springfield will host a session on the city's budget on Friday morning
- Four juveniles arrested in connection with an armed robbery
- U of I student's death ruled accidental
- State Senator Steve McClure reacts to the State of the State