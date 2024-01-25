Temporary staffing industry not exempt from Illinois' anti-trust laws |First Listen
- Illinois Supreme Court rules on no-poach agreements for temporary staffing businesses
- Illinois State Board of Education recommends an $11 billion budget
- Illinois officially adopts a literacy plan to improve reading proficiency
- A LaSalle Veteran's Home sees an increase in COVID cases
- Domestic violence victims and their advocates pushing for legislators to pass Karina's law
- An 18-year-old Lincoln man died in a crash Edward Madigan State Park
- Investigators still looking for the motive in Joliet shooting that left eight people dead
- Springfield Public Schools Interim Principal Alicia Miller talks about the renovations at Lanphier High School