Temporary staffing industry not exempt from Illinois' anti-trust laws |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 25, 2024 at 7:02 AM CST
  • Illinois Supreme Court rules on no-poach agreements for temporary staffing businesses
  • Illinois State Board of Education recommends an $11 billion budget
  • Illinois officially adopts a literacy plan to improve reading proficiency
  • A LaSalle Veteran's Home sees an increase in COVID cases
  • Domestic violence victims and their advocates pushing for legislators to pass Karina's law
  • An 18-year-old Lincoln man died in a crash Edward Madigan State Park
  • Investigators still looking for the motive in Joliet shooting that left eight people dead
  • Springfield Public Schools Interim Principal Alicia Miller talks about the renovations at Lanphier High School
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
