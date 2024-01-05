The application for federal student aid for college is now open after a delay | First Listen
- U.S. Department of Education now taking federal student aid applications for college
- An effort underway to block former President Donald Trump's placement on Illinois' election ballot
- A bomb threat at the Illinois statehouse on Wednesday
- The Illinois Commerce Commission approves Wolf Carbon Solutions withdrawal of its pipeline application
- Principal Artie Doss retiring from Lanphier High School
- River cities turning to each other to determine how to better deal with more extreme weather