Have a wonderful and informed 2024!

The application for federal student aid for college is now open after a delay | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 5, 2024 at 7:28 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • U.S. Department of Education now taking federal student aid applications for college
  • An effort underway to block former President Donald Trump's placement on Illinois' election ballot
  • A bomb threat at the Illinois statehouse on Wednesday
  • The Illinois Commerce Commission approves Wolf Carbon Solutions withdrawal of its pipeline application
  • Principal Artie Doss retiring from Lanphier High School
  • River cities turning to each other to determine how to better deal with more extreme weather
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
