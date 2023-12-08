© 2023 NPR Illinois
Video footage released of Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center shooting | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Video footage released of Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center shooting
  • A study shows survivors of gun violence often at risk for a host of mental health issues
  • A mother of a hostage being held in Hamas urges Americans to call the White House to demand help in getting hostages released
  • A draft state health plan declares racism a public health crisis in Illinois
  • Goodwill says while not all donations make it to a showroom floor, but the donations are recycled
  • ALPLM creates a new way to honor benefactors
  • Christmas lights can be recycled at Springfield's Lincoln Library and at the Municipal Center Weest
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
