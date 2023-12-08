Video footage released of Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center shooting | First Listen
- Video footage released of Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center shooting
- A study shows survivors of gun violence often at risk for a host of mental health issues
- A mother of a hostage being held in Hamas urges Americans to call the White House to demand help in getting hostages released
- A draft state health plan declares racism a public health crisis in Illinois
- Goodwill says while not all donations make it to a showroom floor, but the donations are recycled
- ALPLM creates a new way to honor benefactors
- Christmas lights can be recycled at Springfield's Lincoln Library and at the Municipal Center Weest