Illinois receives its ninth credit upgrade | First Listen
- Lawmakers want answers regarding fraudulent unemployment claims
- Efforts to preserve the Invest in Kids Act continue
- The Illinois State Police finalizing rules for the state's assault weapons ban
- Chicago Alderman Ed Burke is on trial for corruption
- President Joe Biden expected to visit Northern Illinois on Monday
- Illinois lawmakers order an audit of state-run healthcare programs
- 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller announces she will run for reelection