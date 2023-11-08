© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois receives its ninth credit upgrade | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST
  • Illinois receives its ninth credit upgrade
  • Lawmakers want answers regarding fraudulent unemployment claims
  • Efforts to preserve the Invest in Kids Act continue
  • The Illinois State Police finalizing rules for the state's assault weapons ban
  • Chicago Alderman Ed Burke is on trial for corruption
  • President Joe Biden expected to visit Northern Illinois on Monday
  • Illinois lawmakers order an audit of state-run healthcare programs
  • 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller announces she will run for reelection
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
