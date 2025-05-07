In Springfield visit, Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem takes aim at Gov. Pritzker's sanctuary policies

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday stood near the Springfield home of a woman who is suspected of being murdered by a man who lacked legal status — calling Illinois’ sanctuary status “absolutely disastrous for people who live here.”

“Governors like JB Pritzker don’t care if gangbangers, if murderers, rapists and pedophiles roll free in his state,” Noem said in front of Emma Shafer’s home. “If they are here illegally, he’s going to protect them.”

Law enforcement suspects Shafer, 24, was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Calixto Pichardo, who was born in Mexico and brought to the U.S. by his mother as a child. He was granted DACA status at age 15, but his status expired and he was no longer eligible for DACA because he had been previously convicted of a felony. He remains at large.

A group of about a dozen protestors circled around Noem’s press conference but were kept at a distance from the secretary by law enforcement. Some of the protesters honked their car horns and used noise makers to try to drown out Noem’s statements.

Among the protestors were friends of Shafer’s, who yelled, “How dare you use Emma for your racist agenda.”

Illinois Republicans, including Sens. Chapin Rose, Terri Bryant and Sue Rezin, stood alongside Noem. Noem held the briefing with “angel families,” whose loved ones were killed by people who lacked legal status. President Donald Trump has long focused on the deaths of Americans at the hands of people who lacked legal status, and Noem is following in his steps.

Noem’s visit also shows that Trump is actively targeting Pritzker, who is seen as a potential 2028 presidential contender. Republicans have criticized Pritzker for a political speech in New Hampshire last month in which he called for “mass protests for mobilization, for disruption.” The GOP interpreted that as a call to incite violence, which Pritzker has strongly denied.

Noem made reference to that speech on Wednesday as well.

“Shame on him for standing up the other day and saying Republicans should never know a moment of peace. This country is desperate for peace,” Noem said. “It’s desperate for safe communities and streets where they can walk their children to school and no have to worry about getting robbed or stabbed.”

Pritzker quickly responded to Noem’s visit, saying “Trump-Noem publicity stunts do not make our communities safer or our immigration system smarter.” The Democratic governor also said Trump is “violating the United States Constitution, denying people due process, and disappearing law-abiding neighbors – including children who are U.S. citizens.”

He noted that Noem visited Illinois on Latino Unity Day.

“Illinoisans are sending a clear message to Trump’s lackeys that we will not let you mess with us without a resistance,” Pritzker said.

State legislators and political leaders from across Illinois rallied outside the state capitol, under the statue of Abraham Lincoln, to decry what they called a political stunt on the part of the Trump administration.

“You can’t come here and peddle lies to get people to think that we are going to criminalize our own, it’s not right,” state Rep. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, said at the rally. “We know that all immigrants are human beings that deserve dignity, not to live in fear.”

Pritzker has long insisted that the state is following the Illinois TRUST Act, which was signed by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2017. The TRUST Act prohibits law enforcement throughout the state from collaborating with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Chicago has a similar sanctuary policy in place.

Pritzker has also said he supports the deportation of violent criminals who are undocumented.

“I want to be clear about what my position is and what the law is. If there are violent criminals who have been convicted of violent crimes, who are undocumented, they are supposed to be deported,” Pritzker said in January. “That is the law of the United States and has been for quite a long time. I don’t want them in my state. I don’t want them in the country.”

Noem began her visit to Springfield by issuing deportation orders to two men.

Reporters were led into a small DHS office, where Noem told two men they were being deported. No further information was given.

The governor’s office said Noem did not notify them about her visit. Pritzker had no public events listed on his Wednesday schedule.

Tina Sfondeles reported from Chicago; George Wiebe and Mawa Iqbal reported from Springfield.

