The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Remembering Former Illinois Governor George Ryan | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 5, 2025 at 8:23 AM CDT
  George Ryan, Illinois' governor from 1999 to 2003, died on Friday morning at the age of 91
  The Trump administration wants to rewrite a rule that governs what the Clean Water Act protects
  An international student forced to leave Chicago for India last month says his legal immigration status has been restored
  Republican state lawmakers in Illinois have sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General regarding the ban on transgender girls in sports
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
