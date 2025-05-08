Statewide: The child care cost burden

Paying for child care can be a barrier for some to take a job or even to have children. McLean County in central Illinois has the 4th highest average for child care costs in the state behind only suburban Chicago.

Local leaders recognize the problem and have some ideas. We hear about them.

Also:

* Republican state lawmakers want to ban transgender girls from competing on girls' school sports teams. We have a report.

* Peter Medlin has details full college tuition scholarship programs and how they work.

* Harvest Public Media's Molly Ashford has more on the Conservation Reserve Program and concerns over its future.

* We'll tell you about Galesburg's Orpheum Theater getting a new digital projector with help from another theater.

Alison Cuddy for NPR At the public housing museum, the kitchen in the apartments on the second floor, outfitted in historic period furnishings, conveying life at Jane Addams from the 1930s to the 1970s.

* Alison Cuddy introduces us to a new museum in Illinois that tells the story of public housing.

* We have a conversation about the Great Lakes and whether politics could end longstanding agreements to co-manage the bodies of water.

* Melissa Ellin has details on ketamine and its use for mental health care.

* Charlie Schlenker talks with Patrick Hoban, Director of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, about the cost of child care in his county and efforts to address the problem.