Congressman Darin Lahood says the new House Speaker is the right man for the job | First Listen

- Congressman Darin Lahood says the new House Speaker is the right man for the job
- A couple of lawmakers hoping to combat digital threats with the rise in Artificial Intelligence
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says no more state money will be going to Chicago for migrants
- Illinois Department of Transportation making headway in the I-80 corridor construction project
- Green Audi General Manager Mylas Copeland talks about car thefts at dealerships