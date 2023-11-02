© 2023 NPR Illinois
Congressman Darin Lahood says the new House Speaker is the right man for the job | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 2, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT
  • Congressman Darin Lahood says the new House Speaker is the right man for the job
  • A couple of lawmakers hoping to combat digital threats with the rise in Artificial Intelligence
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says no more state money will be going to Chicago for migrants
  • Illinois Department of Transportation making headway in the I-80 corridor construction project
  • Green Audi General Manager Mylas Copeland talks about car thefts at dealerships
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
