Illinois lawmakers back in Springfield for the veto session | First Listen
- A call by Illinois leaders to end hateful rhetoric following an increase in hate crimes in Arab and Muslim communities
- Victims from the anhydrous ammonia spill in Effingham are still recovering
- A Springfield man sentenced to 20 years in prison for COVID relief fraud
- Coroner says a teenager that died in a Farmersville gas station died of natural causes
- SIU-Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane details what the Saluki Takeover in Springfield entails