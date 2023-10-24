© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois lawmakers back in Springfield for the veto session | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 24, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT
  • Illinois lawmakers back in Springfield for the veto session
  • A call by Illinois leaders to end hateful rhetoric following an increase in hate crimes in Arab and Muslim communities
  • Victims from the anhydrous ammonia spill in Effingham are still recovering
  • A Springfield man sentenced to 20 years in prison for COVID relief fraud
  • Coroner says a teenager that died in a Farmersville gas station died of natural causes
  • SIU-Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane details what the Saluki Takeover in Springfield entails
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
