Rodney Davis calls Florida congressman Matt Gaetz a narcissist | First Listen
- Nurses calling on the legislature to regulate how many patients they can treat
- A state operated center that serves those with developmental disabilities won't lose its Medicaid funding after a remediation filing
- President Biden facing criticism regarding his effort to construct more of the border wall
- The Mississippi River continues to be low
- Sangamon County Department of Public Health's new director, John Ridley, talks about his plans for the role