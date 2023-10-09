© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This I Believe submission deadline Wednesday, October 4, 11:59 p.m. Click here.

Rodney Davis calls Florida congressman Matt Gaetz a narcissist | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 9, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Rodney Davis calls Florida congressman Matt Gaetz a narcissist
  • Nurses calling on the legislature to regulate how many patients they can treat
  • A state operated center that serves those with developmental disabilities won't lose its Medicaid funding after a remediation filing
  • President Biden facing criticism regarding his effort to construct more of the border wall
  • The Mississippi River continues to be low
  • Sangamon County Department of Public Health's new director, John Ridley, talks about his plans for the role
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories