Jury Selection underway in another federal corruption trial in Illinois | First Listen
- Thousands of Illinoisans kicked off Medicaid
- Civil rights lawyers calling for intervention to address mental health treatment at an Illinois prison
- Illinoisans bought more cannabis products at dispensaries last month then any other month since recreational use became legal
- The state treasurer announces a new incentive program for a college savings program
- Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell talks about the new Explorer Program