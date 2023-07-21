An Illinois Congresswoman speaks out against inclusive policies for transgender youth | First Listen
- An Illinois Congresswoman speaks out against inclusive policies for transgender youth
- Fatal accident on train tracks in Virden
- Raymond James to pay 8 million dollars to refund clients for "unreasonable" commissions
- U-S senator Tammy Duckworth pushes for farm safety programs and crop insurance in new farm bill
- The Illinois Farm Bureau working to help farmers better navigate the weather extremes