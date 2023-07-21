© 2023 NPR Illinois
News

An Illinois Congresswoman speaks out against inclusive policies for transgender youth | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT
  • An Illinois Congresswoman speaks out against inclusive policies for transgender youth
  • Fatal accident on train tracks in Virden
  • Raymond James to pay 8 million dollars to refund clients for "unreasonable" commissions
  • U-S senator Tammy Duckworth pushes for farm safety programs and crop insurance in new farm bill
  • The Illinois Farm Bureau working to help farmers better navigate the weather extremes
