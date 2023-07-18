© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Illinois Supreme Court expected to decide on the issue of ending cash bail this morning | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 18, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
  • The Illinois Supreme Court expected to decide on the issue of ending cash bail this morning
  • The Illinois Supreme Court suspends law licenses of Comm Ed former top CEO and it one time top lobbyist
  • Black drivers in Peoria six times more likely to be stopped by police than white drivers
  • A measure to prohibit businesses from paying disabled individuals below the minimum wage may be back in the legislature this fall
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
