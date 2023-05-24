Investigation finds 450 Catholic clergy in Illinois abused more than 2,000 children | First Listen
- Investigation finds 450 Catholic clergy in Illinois abused more than 2,000 children
- Illinois lawmakers continue negotiations on the budget
- Cook County's Sheriff Tom Dart looking help from automakers in addressing carjackings
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says the 14th amendment should not be applied to prevent a debt ceiling default
- Maureen McKinney has more on Peace Rooms making an impact in Springfield High Schools