© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Investigation finds 450 Catholic clergy in Illinois abused more than 2,000 children | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published May 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Investigation finds 450 Catholic clergy in Illinois abused more than 2,000 children
  • Illinois lawmakers continue negotiations on the budget
  • Cook County's Sheriff Tom Dart looking help from automakers in addressing carjackings
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says the 14th amendment should not be applied to prevent a debt ceiling default
  • Maureen McKinney has more on Peace Rooms making an impact in Springfield High Schools
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Related Stories