The Capital's NPR News Station
News

Springfield will have a new mayor and three new alderpersons and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT
Langfelder-Buscher
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder (left) will face Misty Buscher in the 2023 election.
  • Misty Buscher wins bid to become Springfield's mayor
  • Three new faces will be on the Springfield city council
  • Chicago elects Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson as mayor
  • Illinois Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia mourns his 28-year-old daughter
  • Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller vows that the GOP House will investigate the Manhattan D-A
  • Current Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder reflects on his two terms as mayor and his loss to Misty Buscher
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
