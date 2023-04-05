Springfield will have a new mayor and three new alderpersons and more top stories | First Listen
- Misty Buscher wins bid to become Springfield's mayor
- Three new faces will be on the Springfield city council
- Chicago elects Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson as mayor
- Illinois Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia mourns his 28-year-old daughter
- Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller vows that the GOP House will investigate the Manhattan D-A
- Current Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder reflects on his two terms as mayor and his loss to Misty Buscher