© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HIRING! Help fund the NPR Illinois mission to inform the community by securing business sponsorships.
News

Missouri's AG issues emergency regulations to stop gender-affirming care | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Missouri's Attorney General issues emergency regulations to stop gender-affirming care
  • US EPA proposes first federal standards to regulate PFAS
  • US Senator Dick Durbin tested positive for COVID again
  • Decatur Police make an arrest in shooting that left two dead
  • Two high school students from Eastern Illinois died in a sledding accident
  • Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne coming to Springfield
  • President and CEO Marne Fauser talks about United Way of Central Illinois' impact as it celebrates 100 years
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories