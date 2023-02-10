Some lawmakers want DCFS children to have their own attorneys and other top stories | First Listen
- Some lawmakers want DCFS children to have their own attorneys
- Springfield police investigating death of three-year-old child
- State police are advising people to designate a sober driver if they plan to drink at Super Bowl parties
- Carl Sandburg College looking to recover money from a person who impersonated an accountant for a construction firm
- Clarification still coming on Illinois' inflation relief payment from last year and whether it is taxable
- One group in Chicago calling for an increase in state taxes
- Craig McFarland, Springfield Municipal Opera Board Member, details the Muni's Audition Workshop taking place this weekend