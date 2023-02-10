© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
News

Some lawmakers want DCFS children to have their own attorneys and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 10, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Some lawmakers want DCFS children to have their own attorneys
  • Springfield police investigating death of three-year-old child
  • State police are advising people to designate a sober driver if they plan to drink at Super Bowl parties
  • Carl Sandburg College looking to recover money from a person who impersonated an accountant for a construction firm
  • Clarification still coming on Illinois' inflation relief payment from last year and whether it is taxable
  • One group in Chicago calling for an increase in state taxes
  • Craig McFarland, Springfield Municipal Opera Board Member, details the Muni's Audition Workshop taking place this weekend
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories