Illinois House Republican leader has ideas on how to win more races and more top stories | First Listen
- Illinois House Republican leader says Republicans need to do more outreach to the Chicago suburbs
- Researchers find a connection between access to reproductive care and economic outcomes for women and children
- Rivian being criticized by trying to force a former employee into arbitration over her sexual harassment allegations
- The U.S. Justice Department investigating the state of Missouri for unnecessarily placing adults with serious mental illnesses into skilled nursing facilities
- Past President of Local First Springfield, Jeff Dillman, talks about Small Business Saturday