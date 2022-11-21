© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Illinois House Republican leader has ideas on how to win more races and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 21, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Illinois House Republican leader says Republicans need to do more outreach to the Chicago suburbs
  • Researchers find a connection between access to reproductive care and economic outcomes for women and children
  • Rivian being criticized by trying to force a former employee into arbitration over her sexual harassment allegations
  • The U.S. Justice Department investigating the state of Missouri for unnecessarily placing adults with serious mental illnesses into skilled nursing facilities
  • Past President of Local First Springfield, Jeff Dillman, talks about Small Business Saturday
