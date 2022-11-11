State Representative Tim Butler is stepping down and other top stories | First Listen
- State Representative Tim Butler stepping down
- Democrat Congressman-elect Eric Sorenson says bipartisanship will be crucial in next Congress
- Bradley University's Brad McMillan discusses why we didn't see a substantial "red wave"
- Investigation into Springfield officer is complete and available for the public to view
- Three Illinois counties exploring secession for the state
- State Representative Tim Butler discusses his next step as he steps down for the state legislature at the end of the year