News

State Representative Tim Butler is stepping down and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published November 11, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST
Rep. Tim Butler
Illinois General Assembly
  • State Representative Tim Butler stepping down
  • Democrat Congressman-elect Eric Sorenson says bipartisanship will be crucial in next Congress
  • Bradley University's Brad McMillan discusses why we didn't see a substantial "red wave"
  • Investigation into Springfield officer is complete and available for the public to view
  • Three Illinois counties exploring secession for the state
  • State Representative Tim Butler discusses his next step as he steps down for the state legislature at the end of the year
