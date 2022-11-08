Voters choosing candidates for statewide and county offices and Congress today | First Listen
- It's election day
- The Illinois Attorney General says elections will be monitored and you should feel confident you'll be able to vote safely
- Vote-by-mail voters set a record and the popularity of that method of voting could cause delays
- Democratic Governor JB Pritzker and his Republican opponent Darren Bailey have spent the last few days making their final appeal to voters
- Two candidates in the redrawn 13th Congressional district both expect victory
- Illinois voters will decide if the right to collectively bargain should be part of the state's constitution
- The Flash Index shows Illinois' economy is slowly growing
- Macon County's State's Attorney clears law enforcement officers in shooting death of suspect last month