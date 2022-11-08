© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Voters choosing candidates for statewide and county offices and Congress today | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 8, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • It's election day
  • The Illinois Attorney General says elections will be monitored and you should feel confident you'll be able to vote safely
  • Vote-by-mail voters set a record and the popularity of that method of voting could cause delays
  • Democratic Governor JB Pritzker and his Republican opponent Darren Bailey have spent the last few days making their final appeal to voters
  • Two candidates in the redrawn 13th Congressional district both expect victory
  • Illinois voters will decide if the right to collectively bargain should be part of the state's constitution
  • The Flash Index shows Illinois' economy is slowly growing
  • Macon County's State's Attorney clears law enforcement officers in shooting death of suspect last month
