COVID cases up in some counties, an agreement reached regarding misprinted ballots |First Listen
- A few area counties now at Medium community level for COVID-19
- The Republican nominee for U.S. Senate has reached an agreement with Schuyler County regarding misprinted ballots
- CUB has a new electric vehicle buyers guide
- Some Illinois business owners with cannabis licenses say it's been really hard to get started
- The Illinois Film office is offering free trainings to increase those who can fill production jobs
- Peter Medlin has more on a tutoring initiative hopes to get students back up to speed following a drop in reading and math scores since 2019