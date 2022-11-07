© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
News

COVID cases up in some counties, an agreement reached regarding misprinted ballots |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 7, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A few area counties now at Medium community level for COVID-19
  • The Republican nominee for U.S. Senate has reached an agreement with Schuyler County regarding misprinted ballots
  • CUB has a new electric vehicle buyers guide
  • Some Illinois business owners with cannabis licenses say it's been really hard to get started
  • The Illinois Film office is offering free trainings to increase those who can fill production jobs
  • Peter Medlin has more on a tutoring initiative hopes to get students back up to speed following a drop in reading and math scores since 2019
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories