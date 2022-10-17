© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Poll shows Democrats leading for several statewide offices and more top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 17, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A new poll shows Democrats will fare well in Illinois' statewide office races
  • Republican Illinois treasurer candidate wants to combine the treasurer and comptroller offices
  • The latest federal conspiracy charge against former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan stems from legislation pushed by AT&T
  • Only one in 10 Illinoisans have received the latest COVID booster
  • Normal woman faces federal weapon charges deadly shooting of Champaign police officer in 2021
  • Sangamon County Coroner identifies two victims in Friday night crash in Chatham

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
