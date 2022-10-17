Poll shows Democrats leading for several statewide offices and more top stories |First Listen
- A new poll shows Democrats will fare well in Illinois' statewide office races
- Republican Illinois treasurer candidate wants to combine the treasurer and comptroller offices
- The latest federal conspiracy charge against former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan stems from legislation pushed by AT&T
- Only one in 10 Illinoisans have received the latest COVID booster
- Normal woman faces federal weapon charges deadly shooting of Champaign police officer in 2021
- Sangamon County Coroner identifies two victims in Friday night crash in Chatham