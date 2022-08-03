© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Springfield police found to stop black motorists more and other top stories|First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 3, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Springfield police found to stop black motorists five times more than white drivers
  • Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is on the defensive
  • Southern Illinois hit by flash flooding
  • National Weather Service warns of intense heat today for Central Illinois and confirms tornado touched down in Logan County on Wednesday
  • Calls for a more robust response to monkeypox
  • Caterpillar reports positive earnings results for second quarter

Tags

News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories