Springfield police found to stop black motorists more and other top stories|First Listen
- Springfield police found to stop black motorists five times more than white drivers
- Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is on the defensive
- Southern Illinois hit by flash flooding
- National Weather Service warns of intense heat today for Central Illinois and confirms tornado touched down in Logan County on Wednesday
- Calls for a more robust response to monkeypox
- Caterpillar reports positive earnings results for second quarter