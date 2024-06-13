© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Springfield's Black community speaks at LISTEN

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published June 13, 2024 at 3:10 PM CDT
Bea Bonner speaks to a group of community members at LISTEN.
Vanessa Ferguson
Bea Bonner speaks to a group of community members at LISTEN.

Thanks to a Healing Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Field Foundation of Illinois, administered by the United Way of Central Illinois, the NPR Illinois team is visiting several diverse communities to discuss what it's like to live in central Illinois. In this LISTEN session you hear from members of the Black community at theSpringfield Urban League's Empowerment Center as they discuss the challenges they face and how they work toward positive change in Springfield.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
