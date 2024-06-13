Springfield's Black community speaks at LISTEN
Thanks to a Healing Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Field Foundation of Illinois, administered by the United Way of Central Illinois, the NPR Illinois team is visiting several diverse communities to discuss what it's like to live in central Illinois. In this LISTEN session you hear from members of the Black community at theSpringfield Urban League's Empowerment Center as they discuss the challenges they face and how they work toward positive change in Springfield.