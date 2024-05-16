© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Indian community speaks at LISTEN

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Members of the Indian community meet with the NPR Illinois team to discuss live in Springfield.
1 of 2  — thumbnail_IMG_7221.jpg
Members of the Indian community meet with the NPR Illinois team to discuss live in Springfield.
Vanessa Ferguson
Michelle Eccles speaks to members of the Indian community at LISTEN.
2 of 2  — Indian Community.jpg
Michelle Eccles speaks to members of the Indian community at LISTEN.
Vanessa Ferguson

Thanks to a Healing Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Field Foundation of Illinois, administered by the United Way of Central Illinois, the NPR Illinois team is visiting several diverse communities in the Central Illinois area to discuss what it's like to live in Central Illinois. In this LISTEN session you hear from members of the Indian community at The Hindu Temple of Greater Springfield as they discuss their vibrant community and why they love living in Springfield.

Tags
Arts & Life Listening Sessions
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories