The Indian community speaks at LISTEN
1 of 2 — thumbnail_IMG_7221.jpg
Members of the Indian community meet with the NPR Illinois team to discuss live in Springfield.
Vanessa Ferguson
2 of 2 — Indian Community.jpg
Michelle Eccles speaks to members of the Indian community at LISTEN.
Vanessa Ferguson
Thanks to a Healing Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Field Foundation of Illinois, administered by the United Way of Central Illinois, the NPR Illinois team is visiting several diverse communities in the Central Illinois area to discuss what it's like to live in Central Illinois. In this LISTEN session you hear from members of the Indian community at The Hindu Temple of Greater Springfield as they discuss their vibrant community and why they love living in Springfield.