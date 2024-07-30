© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jewish community shares what it is like to live in Springfield | LISTEN

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles,
Randy Eccles
Published July 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
community members at listen event
Randy Eccles
/
nprillinois.org
Members of the Jewish community meet with the NPR Illinois team to discuss life in central Illinois at Temple Israel.

Thanks to a Healing Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Field Foundation of Illinois, administered by the United Way of Central Illinois, the NPR Illinois team is visiting several diverse communities to discuss what it's like to live in central Illinois. In this LISTEN session, you hear from members of the Jewish Federation of Springfield at Temple Israel where its congregation and that of B'rith Sholom combined to discuss their close knit community and why they love living in Springfield.
Tags
Community Voices Listening SessionsHealing IllinoisJewish Federation of Springfield
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories