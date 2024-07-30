Jewish community shares what it is like to live in Springfield | LISTEN
Thanks to a Healing Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Field Foundation of Illinois, administered by the United Way of Central Illinois, the NPR Illinois team is visiting several diverse communities to discuss what it's like to live in central Illinois. In this LISTEN session, you hear from members of the Jewish Federation of Springfield at Temple Israel where its congregation and that of B'rith Sholom combined to discuss their close knit community and why they love living in Springfield.