Springfield's Muslim community speaks at LISTEN

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles,
Randy Eccles
Published June 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Member of the Muslim community meet with the NPR Illinois team to discuss life in central Illinois at the Islamic Society of Greater Springfield mosque.

Thanks to a Healing Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Field Foundation of Illinois, administered by the United Way of Central Illinois, the NPR Illinois team is visiting several diverse communities to discuss what it's like to live in central Illinois. In this LISTEN session, you hear from members of the Muslim community at the Islamic Society of Greater Springfield (ISOGS) as they discuss their vibrant community and why they love living in Springfield.

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
