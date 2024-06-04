Springfield's Muslim community speaks at LISTEN
Thanks to a Healing Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Field Foundation of Illinois, administered by the United Way of Central Illinois, the NPR Illinois team is visiting several diverse communities to discuss what it's like to live in central Illinois. In this LISTEN session, you hear from members of the Muslim community at the Islamic Society of Greater Springfield (ISOGS) as they discuss their vibrant community and why they love living in Springfield.