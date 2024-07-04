The international student community speaks at LISTEN
Thanks to a Healing Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Field Foundation of Illinois, administered by the United Way of Central Illinois, the NPR Illinois team is visiting several diverse communities to discuss what it's like to live in central Illinois. In this LISTEN session, you hear from international students that attend UIS as they discuss their experiences in Springfield, some of the challenges they face, and how they work to keep their culture alive away from home.