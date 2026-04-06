Sangamon Experience announces new rural initiative

The Sangamon Experience at the University of Illinois Springfield has announced a collaborative summer program designed to preserve, share and bring to life the rich local histories of communities across central Illinois.

Titled “Beyond City Limits,” the initiative invites local historical societies and K-12 educators to partner in a unique, place-based project that connects community history with classroom learning.

Running from May through August, the initiative will support one central Illinois county, selected from Bond, Cass, Christian, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macon, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Sangamon and Scott.

The program will document and digitize local historical materials while developing engaging curriculum resources for students. The goal is to highlight a different community each summer by collecting and sharing local stories.

The initiative is made possible by a donation from the Land of Lincoln Community Foundation.

A call for community partners

The Sangamon Experience is seeking historical societies and local history organizations interested in participating. Selected partners will work closely with project staff to identify and share key artifacts, photographs and stories that reflect their community’s unique heritage.

Through this partnership, historical societies will:

• Have up to 20 items from their collections digitized and preserved

• Gain increased visibility through an online exhibit for community members and educators

• Expand public access to their collections for educators, students and researchers

• Strengthen connections with local schools and communities

This is an opportunity for organizations to ensure that local stories, often overlooked, are preserved and shared in meaningful, accessible ways.

Opportunities for teachers

The initiative also invites elementary and secondary teachers from participating counties to apply for two paid summer positions as curriculum writers.

Selected educators will:

• Develop standards-aligned lesson plans using local historical materials

• Create adaptable units for both elementary and secondary classrooms

• Collaborate with historians, graduate students and community partners

• Present materials to local educators and school districts

Applicants should have at least two years of teaching experience and a strong interest in integrating local or rural history into their classrooms.

Bridging community and classroom

At its core, the initiative connects the work of historical societies with the needs of today’s classrooms. By transforming local artifacts into dynamic teaching tools, the project helps students see their own communities as part of the broader American story.

“This initiative is about elevating the voices and histories of rural Illinois,” said Anne Moseley, director of the Sangamon Experience. “By partnering with local historical societies and educators, we are creating resources that not only preserve the past but also inspire the next generation to engage with it.”

How to apply

Historical societies and teachers interested in participating are encouraged to apply. Counties will be selected based on:

• Interest and participation from a local historical organization

• Teacher applications from the district

• Location within the Sangamon Experience’s service region

Online applications are due May 15, 2026, and can be found at:

• Historical Organization Application

• Educator Application

About the Sangamon Experience

The Sangamon Experience at the University of Illinois Springfield is dedicated to preserving and sharing the histories of central Illinois through digital storytelling, public history projects and community partnerships.