UIS names new women's soccer head coach

The University of Illinois Springfield Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Scott Myers as the head coach of its women's soccer program. Myers has over twenty years of coaching experience across the NCAA's divisions as well as club coaching in California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota.

Myers was previously the Technical Director at Fusion Soccer Club and Girls Academy Director at Tonka Fusion Elite in Plymouth, Minn., where he coached youth soccer as well as the club's semi-pro women's team.

"I am thrilled to welcome Scott to UIS as the new leader of our women's soccer program." said Interim Director of Athletics Jamarco Clark. "With years of experience in collegiate women's soccer, both as an assistant and head coach, Scott brings a wealth of experience to the table. I am confident his arrival will bring an immediate and positive impact to the UIS women's soccer program."

"I want to thank Dr. Clark and the entire search committee for extending me the opportunity to be a part of the Prairie Star family and lead the UIS women's soccer program." shared Myers. "From the moment I arrived on campus, I have felt welcomed and energized due to the abundance of support from the individuals within athletics and the supporting community. UIS is truly an exceptional academic and athletic institution where student athletes are held with high standards and achieve great things. I am very excited to get to work with the amazing young women from this program in the coming months."

Myers' most recent stretch in collegiate coaching was at nearby Illinois State University where he was the Associate Head Coach from 2017-19.

Prior to ISU, Myers coached women's soccer at his alma mater Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from 2013-16. The Kohawks were regionally ranked No. 1 and nationally ranked No. 15 in 2015 by the NSCAA. He produced the program's first all-region player in 2014 along with multiple all-conference players, and recruited over 50 student-athletes with a 95-percent retention rate.

Myers was the head coach at Menlo College from 2010-13, where he led the Oaks to their program-first postseason appearance. He coached eleven FIrst Team All-Cal Pac Conference student-athletes, three Cal Pac Defenders of the Year, two Newcomers of the Year, and a Player of the Year.

Along with various club teams, Myers was an assistant coach at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University from 2008-10 and at the University of Redlands from 2006-08. While at Embry Riddle, the team qualified for the NAIA National Tournament in 2008 and 2009. He also developed and coordinated strength and conditioning and nontraditional-season training programs.

To go with his Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Secondary Teaching from Coe in 2001, Myers earned his Masters in Higher Education from Redlands in 2008, where he was an assistant coach. At Redlands, Myers served as the recruiting coordinator and also developed and implemented nontraditional-season training plans.

He holds a USSF National C License, NSCAA Goalkeeping Diplomas at levels I, II and III, NSCAA National Distinguish Pass license, NSCA Advanced National Distinguish Pass license and a NSCAA Premier Diploma.

