Springfield Rail Improvements Project Open House scheduled

The public is invited to attend an open house for the Springfield Rail Improvements Project on Thursday, March 30, at the Bank of Springfield (BOS) Center at 1 Convention Center Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The project is focused on relocating all passenger and freight rail traffic from the Third Street corridor to Tenth Street and the construction of roadway underpasses at high volume rail crossings in this corridor.

The open house will also include updates on the Springfield-Sangamon County Transportation Center – The HUB. The HUB will be a centralized facility for SMTD buses, Amtrak, intercity buses, paratransit vehicles, airport shuttles, and taxis located between Washington Street on north, 11th Street on the east, Monroe Street on the south, and 9th Street on the west. The HUB will make travel more efficient while providing improved service for customers.

The open house will include several stations with updated information on SRIP’s progress including:

• Madison/Jefferson Street Closures and other upcoming street closures;

• Drone aerial video of the current 10th Street rail corridor;

• Information on land acquisition assistance and archaeological updates;

• Existing progress and design of the Springfield-Sangamon County Transportation Center – The HUB;

• Proposed 3rd Third Street Greenway Redevelopment Project; and

• Drone aerial video of the proposed 3rd Street Greenway Redevelopment corridor.

Project team members will be available to answer questions, and the public is encouraged to leave written comments that will provide valuable feedback moving forward.

The Springfield Rail Improvements Project is a multi-phased initiative primarily funded by the Federal Railroad Administration, the Illinois Commerce Commission and the Illinois Department of Transportation. The project is being designed and managed by Hanson Professional Services Inc. for the City of Springfield and Sangamon County.

For more information about the project and these road closures, visit www.springfieldrailroad.com or contact Jimmie Austin at Hanson at (217) 788-2450.