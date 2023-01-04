Tuesday saw the largest January tornado outbreak in more than 30 years

The National Weather Service says several funnel clouds and tornadoes were reported in a narrow zone in between the Interstates 55 and 57 corridors Tuesday afternoon.

We don't always associate this time of year with tornadoes. But they can occur anytime.

A total of seven confirmed tornadoes occurred, with six in central Illinois and the other in the Chicago area. This was the most January tornadoes to occur in an event in the state of Illinois since 1989.

An EF-1 tornado in Maroa completely destroyed a barn and tossed the remains of a grain bin across the highway. A fence was also destroyed just east of US-51 near the end of N. Sycamore St. The tornado dissipated just southwest of an RV dealership.

Another EF-1 tornado caused damage to an abandoned bowling alley in Decatur on N. 22nd St, removing several wall panels on the southeast corner of the building and blowing them northeast. A storm spotter watched the tornado cross N. 22nd St before lifting.

Others were confirmed in Illiopolis, Latham, Mount Auburn and southwest of Maroa. No damage was reported with those touchdowns.

A few sub-severe hail reports, less than one inch in diameter, were received, with one report of 1.5", or ping pong ball sized, hail in Farmer City.