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Central Illinois braces for wave of prolonged excessive heat

WGLT | By Joe Deacon - WGLT
Published June 27, 2026 at 7:26 PM CDT
A color-coded weather map of central Illinois shows forecasted high temperatures ranging from 97°F to 107°F, with the hottest areas in the west and southwest, including Quincy, Macomb, and Springfield.
Courtesy
/
National Weather Service
A map from the National Weather Service shows high temperatures for Sunday across most of Central Illinois approaching or exceeding 100 degrees.

An extended run of hot temperatures and high humidity is forecast to arrive across Central Illinois on Sunday and last through most of the week.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a heat advisory that goes into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday and includes the Bloomington-Normal and Peoria areas.

The forecast shows maximum heat index values approaching or exceeding 100 degrees from Sunday through Friday, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s or higher each day.

Overnight heat index figures will only drop into the mid-70s, giving little relief from the hot days.

The NWS says the conditions present a risk for heat illness. People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, wear light clothing, stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible, and avoid the sun as much as possible.

Anyone performing outdoor activities should take frequent breaks and consider adjusting those activities outside of 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

A list of cooling centers in McLean County includes Bloomington Public Library and Uptown Station in Normal.

A chart displays heat index forecasts for several Illinois cities from June 27 to July 2, 2026, with many days showing dangerous heat above 105°F. Key safety tips and preparedness icons are shown below.
Courtesy
/
National Weather Service
A chart displays heat index forecasts for several Illinois cities from June 27 to July 2, 2026, with many days showing dangerous heat above 105 degrees. Key safety tips and preparedness icons are shown below.
Illinois
Joe Deacon - WGLT
Joe Deacon is a reporter at WCBU and WGLT.
See stories by Joe Deacon - WGLT