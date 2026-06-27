Central Illinois braces for wave of prolonged excessive heat

An extended run of hot temperatures and high humidity is forecast to arrive across Central Illinois on Sunday and last through most of the week.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a heat advisory that goes into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday and includes the Bloomington-Normal and Peoria areas.

The forecast shows maximum heat index values approaching or exceeding 100 degrees from Sunday through Friday, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s or higher each day.

Overnight heat index figures will only drop into the mid-70s, giving little relief from the hot days.

The NWS says the conditions present a risk for heat illness. People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, wear light clothing, stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible, and avoid the sun as much as possible.

Anyone performing outdoor activities should take frequent breaks and consider adjusting those activities outside of 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

A list of cooling centers in McLean County includes Bloomington Public Library and Uptown Station in Normal.