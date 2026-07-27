Dr. Mesbah ditches health insurance to bring back personal care

Dr. Hossain Mesbah believes primary care should be built on relationships, not paperwork. On this episode of Community Voices, the Springfield native and founder of 217 Medicine Direct explains how his direct primary care practice is reviving a more personal approach to medicine by removing insurance companies from routine doctor-patient interactions.

Instead of billing insurance, patients pay a monthly membership fee that includes unlimited office visits, telehealth appointments, chronic disease management, and direct access to their physician. Mesbah says the model allows him to spend up to an hour with each patient—far longer than the typical six- to 12-minute primary care visit—giving patients time to ask questions, discuss concerns, and build a lasting relationship with their doctor.

While he encourages patients to maintain high-deductible insurance for emergencies and specialty care, Mesbah says his practice helps reduce unnecessary urgent care visits and emphasizes prevention before health problems become chronic. He believes early intervention, practical lifestyle changes, and consistent access to a trusted physician can improve long-term health outcomes while lowering costs.

A graduate of Springfield District 186 schools, the University of Illinois, SIU School of Medicine, and the SIU Family Medicine residency program, Mesbah says opening his own practice is a risk worth taking if it means restoring personalized care to the community he calls home. The conversation also explores preventive medicine, physician accessibility, and why small businesses may find direct primary care an attractive employee benefit.

Transcript pending.