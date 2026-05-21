Enos Park Neighborhood Gardens is growing more than food

In the heart of Springfield’s Enos Park neighborhood, a thriving community garden is growing far more than vegetables. The Enos Park Neighborhood Gardens, located at 1022 North 5th Street, has become a hub for connection, wellness, and fresh food access for residents across the city.

Executive Director Carey Smith says the garden was created to bring neighbors together through shared gardening experiences — and that mission continues today. Volunteers work side by side in 30 raised communal beds producing everything from garlic and kale to beets, onions, and herbs. The garden also offers 21 personal plots and wheelchair-accessible beds for community members who want to grow their own plants.

enosparkgardens.org

But the impact extends well beyond food. Smith describes the garden as a calming, welcoming place where people experiencing loneliness, grief, or isolation can build friendships and find purpose. “The more volunteers we get, the more food we’re able to make,” she explained during an interview on Community Voices.

The nonprofit hosts free events and programs throughout the season, including yoga classes, children’s ecology activities, a Garden Jamboree with food and entertainment, and even a therapy horse visit. A free Saturday farmers market and seasonal berry picking also help provide fresh produce in an area with limited grocery options.

Now entering its eighth season, the organization recently completed a new greenhouse that will expand growing opportunities beginning in 2027 — another step in cultivating community from the ground up.

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