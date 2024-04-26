© 2024 NPR Illinois
Discover Soil Food, a natural fertilizer for healthy plants

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published April 26, 2024 at 12:05 PM CDT
Sid Stanton and Ed Gonet are the cofounders of Soil Food, a local business out of Cantrall and Petersburg, which produces natural fertilizers made from word castings. Stanton and Gonet explained how the quality of their product stands out among competitors and how their pet tortoise Erma led to the development of their organic worm farm.

For more information about Soil Food visit: https://soilfoods.com/
