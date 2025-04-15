© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Concerns about CAFOs, local farmer Chad Wallace explains challenges of the agriculture industry

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:18 PM CDT
Chad out at proposed CAFO location.png
Illinois Environmental Council
Chad Wallace

Chad Wallace is the director of rural affairs for the Illinois Environmental Council and a lifelong farmer. He spoke to Community Voices about the impact of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) or factory farms. He explained what CAFOs are, their prevalence in Illinois and the concerns communities have about their environmental impact. Additionally, Chad shared his insight into sustainable farming, and the hurdles farmers face in pivoting farming practices.

For more information visit: https://ilenviro.org/
agriculture
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
