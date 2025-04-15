Concerns about CAFOs, local farmer Chad Wallace explains challenges of the agriculture industry

Chad Wallace is the director of rural affairs for the Illinois Environmental Council and a lifelong farmer. He spoke to Community Voices about the impact of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) or factory farms. He explained what CAFOs are, their prevalence in Illinois and the concerns communities have about their environmental impact. Additionally, Chad shared his insight into sustainable farming, and the hurdles farmers face in pivoting farming practices.

For more information visit: https://ilenviro.org/