Haley Wilson and Molly Frey collaborate to enrich Springfield's cultural scene

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published March 19, 2025 at 12:37 PM CDT
Molly Frey and Haley Wilson in the NPR Illinois studio with Bea Bonner.
Vanessa Ferguson
Molly Frey and Haley Wilson in the NPR Illinois studio with Bea Bonner.

Haley Wilson, founder of The Culture Experience LLC, and Molly Frey, owner of The Pasfield House, spoke to Community Voices to announce The Culture Experience's residency at the historic Pasfield House. Molly shared her background, her journey to owning and renovating The Pasfield House, and the services it now offers. Haley provided a refresher on The Culture Experience a business she started with her mother to create a space for cultural learning and activities. They discussed how their collaboration began, how it enhances both their visions, and highlighted upcoming events.

Tags
Arts & Life Local Business
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
