Discover Sicily like a local with Jen DeJong of Sicilian Encounters

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published February 28, 2025 at 12:48 PM CST
Jen DeJong at her home in Sicily
1 of 3  — Jen Dejong image 3.jpg
Jen DeJong at her home in Sicily.
Courtesy of Jen DeJong
A view in Sicily
2 of 3  — Jen Dejong image 2.jpg
Sicily
Jen DeJong
Port in Sicily
3 of 3  — Jen Dejong image 1.jpg
Sicily
Jen DeJong

Jen DeJong is the owner of Sicilian Encounters. She spoke to Community Voices about her business through which she helps guests explore Sicily and her mother's hometown, Montevago, like a local. She explained the history of Sicily and its rich culture and cuisine. She also shared what it was like growing up with an Italian parent and grandparent and how she hopes to create more opportunities for cultural exchange between Illinois and Montevago residents.

To learn more visit: https://www.sicilianencounters.com/
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
