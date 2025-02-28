Discover Sicily like a local with Jen DeJong of Sicilian Encounters
Jen DeJong at her home in Sicily.
Courtesy of Jen DeJong
Jen DeJong is the owner of Sicilian Encounters. She spoke to Community Voices about her business through which she helps guests explore Sicily and her mother's hometown, Montevago, like a local. She explained the history of Sicily and its rich culture and cuisine. She also shared what it was like growing up with an Italian parent and grandparent and how she hopes to create more opportunities for cultural exchange between Illinois and Montevago residents.
To learn more visit: https://www.sicilianencounters.com/