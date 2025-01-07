© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Flower Factor opens on South Grand Avenue with plans to add tropical fish and plants

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published January 7, 2025 at 10:22 AM CST
Asif Cronister and Henry Cronister
Courtesy of Henry Chronister
Asif Cronister and Henry Cronister

The Flower Factor is a new floral design business located at 401 South Grand Avenue West in Springfield. Owners Henry Cronister and Asif Cronister spoke to Community Voices about the flower shop, how they split up running the business, designing floral arrangements for royalty and plans for expansion into selling tropical plants and fish.

To learn more about the Flower Factor visit: https://theflowerfactorllc.com/
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
