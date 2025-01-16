© 2025 NPR Illinois
From soothing scents to reggae music, Ball-Chatham Veterinary Services creates calm for anxious pets

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:48 PM CST
Dr. Jessica Ostermeier
Courtesy of Dr. Jessica Ostermeier
Dr. Jessica Ostermeier

Dr. Jessica Ostermeier is the owner of Ball-Chatham Veterinary Services. She spoke to Community Voices about her practice that focuses on creating a calm environment for anxious pets. She also shared how she’s hoping to help students entering a career in veterinarian medicine and how pet owners can use preventative measures to keep their furry friends healthy and happy.

For more information about Ball-Chatham Veterinary Services visit: https://www.ballchathamvet.com/
