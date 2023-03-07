© 2023 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

The Enos Park Neighborhood Gardens flourishes into community gathering spot | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 7, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST
Garden View.jpg
Enos Park Neighborhood Gardens
/
Enos Park Neighbordhood Gardens is located at 1022 N. 5th St. in Springfield, Ill.

The Enos Park Neighborhood Gardens continues to flourish as the community flocks to it for social gardening experience. Garden manager Carey Smith and neighborhood volunteer Lauren Baker spoke to Community Voices about how the gardens is bringing people together through several social events and learning opportunities. They also shared information about the free farmers market in the summer and how volunteers can participate in the gardens.

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
