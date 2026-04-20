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Why Illinois needs more prescribed burns — and what’s blocking them

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published April 20, 2026 at 12:40 PM CDT
Leaf ground cover being burned.
Stuart Orr
/
The Nature Conservancy
Prescribed fire is being used to help combat the invasive garlic mustard at Prairie Border Nature Preserve in Indiana.

Prescribed fire advocates are pushing for new legislation in Illinois, arguing that controlled burns are essential to restoring the state’s native ecosystems—but increasingly difficult to carry out. On Community Voices, Nature Conservancy representatives Ellicia Sanchez and Tharran Hobson explained why they’re urging lawmakers to create a state-backed insurance fund that would remove major barriers for conservation groups.

Ellicia Sanchez and Tharran Hobson at the mics in NPR Illinois Studio A
Randy Eccles
/
NPR Illinois
Ellicia Sanchez and Tharran Hobson

Sanchez said organizations across Illinois are struggling to obtain affordable, reliable insurance coverage for prescribed burns. Some policies are “prohibitively expensive,” while others limit how many burns can be conducted each year or fail to clearly state whether prescribed fire is covered at all. As she put it, this uncertainty has become “a huge barrier in getting more prescribed fire on the ground,” even though it’s a critical land‑management tool.

Hobson, a veteran burn boss who has led more than 300 prescribed fires, emphasized that Illinois ecosystems evolved with fire. Controlled burns clear leaf litter, suppress invasive species, and help native oaks regenerate—acorns “require being in contact with mineral soil,” he noted, but often sit atop inches of debris without fire. Despite public concerns, he said prescribed burns are highly regulated and remarkably safe, with “less than 0.04 incidents” occurring.

The Nature Conservancy logo
The Nature Conservancy

The proposed insurance fund is modeled after successful programs in western states. While Illinois faces a tight budget, Sanchez remains hopeful the bill will advance, saying early feedback has been encouraging. If not this year, she added, “we are ready to go for next session.”

Transcript pending.
Tags
Government & Politics The Nature ConservancyShawnee National Forestforestry
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles enjoys talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
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